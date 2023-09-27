Is Biden Giving False Assurances of Safety From Terror Groups?

Biden administration pronouncements suggesting that terror groups operating in Afghanistan – such as al-Qaida and ISIS – are no longer a significant threat to the U.S. are false, Afghan and U.S. intelligence sources say.
High-level exiled Afghan government sources say the U.S. intelligence officials they've spoken with say the White House also has chosen to ignore intelligence to the contrary.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin