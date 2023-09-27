×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden administration | al-qaida | isis | afghanistan | threat | taliban | pakistan

Is Biden Giving False Assurances of Safety From Terror Groups?

Iraqi fighters of the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization units) stand next to a wall bearing the Islamic State group flag as they enter the city of al-Qaim, in Iraq's western Anbar province near the Syrian border, to fight against remnant pockets of Islamic State group jihadists on Nov. 3, 2017. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 27 September 2023 07:28 AM EDT

Biden administration pronouncements suggesting that terror groups operating in Afghanistan – such as al-Qaida and ISIS – are no longer a significant threat to the U.S. are false, Afghan and U.S. intelligence sources say.

High-level exiled Afghan government sources say the U.S. intelligence officials they've spoken with say the White House also has chosen to ignore intelligence to the contrary.

John Rossomando

Bio coming soon.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Biden administration pronouncements suggesting that terror groups operating in Afghanistan – such as al-Qaida and ISIS – are no longer a significant threat to the U.S. are false, Afghan and U.S. intelligence sources say.
biden administration, al-qaida, isis, afghanistan, threat, taliban, pakistan, terrorists
1091
2023-28-27
Wednesday, 27 September 2023 07:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved