Can Conservative Movement Reclaim Environmental Mantle?

If "climate change" is your cause celebre, you're probably voting for a Democrat. However, if "the environment" is your issue, that could be a different story.

Benji Backer, founder of the American Conservation Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy group for environmental energy solutions based on conservative principles, thinks Republicans can reclaim the mantle of conservation like when President Teddy Roosevelt created the U.S. Forest Service, established five national parks and designated 18 national monuments.