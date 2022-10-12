×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: army | leaders | woke | military | diversity initiatives | inclusion programs | enlistment

Top Brass Deny Army Is 'Woke,' Blame Economy for Recruiting Woes

Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, right, and Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth during a press conference. (John Rossomando)

By    |   Wednesday, 12 October 2022 07:45 AM EDT

Top U.S. Army leaders denied accusations by some conservatives that the service branch has a "wokeness" problem and defended the military's diversity initiatives and "inclusion programs" during a Monday press conference at the Association of the U.S. Army's annual convention in Washington, D.C.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville also suggested that general officers should avoid divisive comments on social media that could alienate potential recruits.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Top U.S. Army leaders denied accusations by some conservatives that the service branch has a "wokeness" problem and defended the military's diversity initiatives and "inclusion programs."
army, leaders, woke, military, diversity initiatives, inclusion programs, enlistment
965
2022-45-12
Wednesday, 12 October 2022 07:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved