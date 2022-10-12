Top Brass Deny Army Is 'Woke,' Blame Economy for Recruiting Woes

Top U.S. Army leaders denied accusations by some conservatives that the service branch has a "wokeness" problem and defended the military's diversity initiatives and "inclusion programs" during a Monday press conference at the Association of the U.S. Army's annual convention in Washington, D.C.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville also suggested that general officers should avoid divisive comments on social media that could alienate potential recruits.