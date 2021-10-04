×
Is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Future in Jeopardy After 'Tax the Rich,' Anti-Israel Stunts?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listens as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Monday, 04 October 2021 07:32 AM

Progressive "squad" ringleader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has never been shy about espousing her opinions on controversial topics, but a pair of recent political stunts — her "Tax the Rich" Met Gala debacle and opposition to funding Israel’s Iron Dome defensive system — could pose serious challenges for the lawmaker’s future.

The self-described Democratic socialist hasn’t ruled out challenging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for his seat in the upper chamber during the 2022 midterm elections. And political analysts say her recent last-minute decision to vote "present" on funding for the Iron Dome, Israel’s defensive missile system that shields everyone in Israel from terror attacks, indicates she’s still interested in earning a promotion from the House of Representatives.

Monday, 04 October 2021 07:32 AM
