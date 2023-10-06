Antisemitic Incidents Increasing on College Campuses

Multiple recent examinations of anti-Israel and antisemitic incidents on U.S. college campuses have reported a startling surge in the conduct at academic institutions – and some experts argue its growth there is a byproduct of widespread acceptance of the behavior by the left-leaning professors and administrators who dominate many of the schools.
An annual assessment conducted by the Anti-Defamation League examining incidents on campuses nationwide found that the number of antisemitic activities, or those deemed to be anti-Israel, has nearly doubled since last year.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.