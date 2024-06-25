Christian Studio Debuts Packed Slate of Faith-Filled Content

It started with the crowd-funded popular historical drama "The Chosen" and then followed with the surprisingly successful "The Sound of Freedom."
Now, upstart Angel Studios is getting even more traction and distribution, tempting audiences with its just unveiled trailer for the WWII thriller "Bonhoeffer" in November and its July 4 weekend release "Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot."
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin