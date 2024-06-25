WATCH TV LIVE

Christian Studio Debuts Packed Slate of Faith-Filled Content

Actor Jim Caviezel attends the "Sound of Freedom" movie premiere in Miami Beach, Florida, on June 23, 2022. (AP)

Wednesday, 03 July 2024 07:19 AM EDT

It started with the crowd-funded popular historical drama "The Chosen" and then followed with the surprisingly successful "The Sound of Freedom."

Now, upstart Angel Studios is getting even more traction and distribution, tempting audiences with its just unveiled trailer for the WWII thriller "Bonhoeffer" in November and its July 4 weekend release "Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot."

Wednesday, 03 July 2024 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
