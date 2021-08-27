×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amusement parks | accidents | safety

Summer of Deadly Amusement Park Accidents Raises Safety Questions

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 27 August 2021 06:34 AM

They’re supposed to provide fun seekers with thrills and chills — but in recent months, several high-profile rides offered by America’s amusement parks have delivered something else: danger.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
They're supposed to provide fun seekers with thrills and chills - but in recent months, several high-profile rides offered by America's amusement parks have delivered something else: danger. There have already been eight accidents at parks across the country this summer,...
amusement parks, accidents, safety
1103
2021-34-27
Friday, 27 August 2021 06:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved