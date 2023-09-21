Law School Accreditor Considers New Academic Freedom Standard

The primary accreditor of American law schools wants to make sure the next generation of lawyers is taught in classrooms where professors are free to teach and where students can confront controversial issues without fear of tripping on the latest "woke" progressive land mines.

To ensure law schools are promoting academic freedom and freedom of expression, the Council of the American Bar Association's Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar has proposed a new standard that requires law schools to permit an uninhibited sharing of ideas, covering a range of viewpoints.