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Tags: america | united kingdom | relationship | cracks | donald trump | keir starmer

Cracks Showing in US-UK 'Special Relationship'

President Franklin D. Roosevelt, left, and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill meet during World War II on Sept. 12, 1944. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 16 March 2026 08:02 AM EDT

In the annals of global alliances, few bonds have been as enduring and vital as the "special relationship" between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Forged in the fires of World War II, tempered through the Cold War, and celebrated in the post-9/11 era, this partnership has long stood as a beacon of shared values, mutual defense, and unyielding support for freedom-loving nations.

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In the annals of global alliances, few bonds have been as enduring and vital as the "special relationship" between the United States and the United Kingdom.
america, united kingdom, relationship, cracks, donald trump, keir starmer
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2026-02-16
Monday, 16 March 2026 08:02 AM
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