×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alejandro mayorkas | impeach | house | gop | majority | southern border | immigration

Despite Vows to Impeach Mayorkas, House GOP Can't Act Yet

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 18 May 2023 07:17 AM EDT

Despite months of repeated calls to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas due to a seeming lack of enforcement at the porous southern border, political analysts say the vows ring hollow because the House GOP possesses too narrow of a majority to pull off the maneuver.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has already called for Mayorkas' resignation and warned of the potential for impeachment proceedings due to the Biden administration's failed illegal immigration policies and the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the border. But McCarthy has done little to turn those words into action.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Despite months of repeated calls to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, political analysts say the vows ring hollow because the House GOP possesses too narrow of a majority to pull off the maneuver.
alejandro mayorkas, impeach, house, gop, majority, southern border, immigration
1287
2023-17-18
Thursday, 18 May 2023 07:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved