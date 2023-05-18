Despite Vows to Impeach Mayorkas, House GOP Can't Act Yet

Despite months of repeated calls to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas due to a seeming lack of enforcement at the porous southern border, political analysts say the vows ring hollow because the House GOP possesses too narrow of a majority to pull off the maneuver.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has already called for Mayorkas' resignation and warned of the potential for impeachment proceedings due to the Biden administration's failed illegal immigration policies and the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the border. But McCarthy has done little to turn those words into action.
