Al-Qaida Back in Afghanistan – Just in Time for 9/11 Anniversary

In a coincidence of timing as ironic as it was predictable, senior members of the al-Qaida terror group have returned to Afghanistan — just weeks before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that the group orchestrated from the Taliban-run safe haven.

The terror group’s reemergence on the world stage appeared to be confirmed by video purporting to show Amin-ul-Haq — a doctor, senior al-Qaida leader, and former aide to 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden — returning to his native Nangarhar province on Monday surrounded by gun-toting Taliban guards.