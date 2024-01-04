×
Tags: al-qaida | video | bomb | terror | plots | western | jewish

New al-Qaida Video Urges US Bomb, Airplane Terror Plots

An al-Qaida logo is seen on a street sign in the town of Jaar in southern Abyan province, Yemen. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 04 January 2024 07:40 AM EST

A new video from a key al-Qaida faction teaches would-be terrorists to build homemade bombs and prods them to attack Western and Jewish targets – particularly airlines – showing that the Islamist group "remains a real threat" more than two decades after it orchestrated the 9/11 attacks, experts say.

The nearly 1-hour video, which was released during the holiday season by al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, reportedly threatened an "open-source Jihad" and detailed bomb construction, how to fool airport security, and ways to carry out plane attacks.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

