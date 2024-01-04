New al-Qaida Video Urges US Bomb, Airplane Terror Plots

A new video from a key al-Qaida faction teaches would-be terrorists to build homemade bombs and prods them to attack Western and Jewish targets – particularly airlines – showing that the Islamist group "remains a real threat" more than two decades after it orchestrated the 9/11 attacks, experts say.

The nearly 1-hour video, which was released during the holiday season by al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, reportedly threatened an "open-source Jihad" and detailed bomb construction, how to fool airport security, and ways to carry out plane attacks.