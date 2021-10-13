×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: air force | officers | congress | ufo

Retired Air Force Officers Push for Hearings on 'UFOs Interfering With Nukes'

An unexplained object is seen at center while being tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (Department of Defense via AP)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 13 October 2021 07:11 AM

A group of former U.S. Air Force officers who claim they've witnessed unidentified flying objects tampering with nuclear weapons at government facilities are urging Congress to hold public hearings to get to the bottom of what they say is a direct threat to the country's nuke arsenal.

Three former U.S. Air Force captains and nuclear missile crew members and one former Air Force lieutenant and missile test photographic officer will discuss personal encounters at nuclear missile sites with UFOs – the mysterious crafts officially known as unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs – during an Oct. 19 news conference.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A group of former U.S. Air Force officers who claim they've witnessed unidentified flying objects interfering with nuclear weapons at government facilities are urging Congress to hold public hearings to get to the bottom of what they say is a direct threat to the country's...
air force, officers, congress, ufo
698
2021-11-13
Wednesday, 13 October 2021 07:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved