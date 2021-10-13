Retired Air Force Officers Push for Hearings on 'UFOs Interfering With Nukes'

A group of former U.S. Air Force officers who claim they've witnessed unidentified flying objects tampering with nuclear weapons at government facilities are urging Congress to hold public hearings to get to the bottom of what they say is a direct threat to the country's nuke arsenal.

Three former U.S. Air Force captains and nuclear missile crew members and one former Air Force lieutenant and missile test photographic officer will discuss personal encounters at nuclear missile sites with UFOs – the mysterious crafts officially known as unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs – during an Oct. 19 news conference.