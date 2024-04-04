Air Force Readiness Threatened by Parts Shortage, Broken Procurement System

The U.S. Air Force's combat readiness is facing a serious crunch amid a parts shortage caused by budget constraints, industry consolidation, and an antiquated procurement process – which is especially troubling considering China's growing belligerence toward Taiwan, critics complain.

"We're very, very fixated on being competitive with the pacing challenge [of China]," Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters during a briefing last month. "I think the budget that we've submitted moves us forward — not quite as fast as we would like to, but it moves us forward in the right direction while maintaining the current capabilities that are essential to the nation.