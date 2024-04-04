Air Force Readiness Threatened by Parts Shortage, Broken Procurement System

The U.S. Air Force's combat readiness is facing a serious crunch amid a parts shortage caused by budget constraints, industry consolidation, and an antiquated procurement process – which is especially troubling considering China's growing belligerence toward Taiwan, critics complain.
"We're very, very fixated on being competitive with the pacing challenge [of China]," Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters during a briefing last month. "I think the budget that we've submitted moves us forward — not quite as fast as we would like to, but it moves us forward in the right direction while maintaining the current capabilities that are essential to the nation.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin