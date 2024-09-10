House Report Defies Biden-Harris Tale on Afghan Withdrawal

When the United States' military withdrawal from Afghanistan resulted in the sudden collapse of the elected government and the death of 13 U.S. servicemen in the final days, the Biden administration blamed the Trump administration and the Afghan army.
However, the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris refused to heed warnings of the inevitable scenario despite repeated and numerous warnings of its likelihood, the House Foreign Affairs Committee's final report on the Afghan pullout said.
