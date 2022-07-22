×
Tags: activists | anthropologists | gender | skeletal remains | identify

'Woke' Activists Urge Anthropologists to Stop 'Assigning' Gender to Remains

An Israeli archaeologist excavates human skeletons from an ancient cemetery to make way for a new road in the northern Israeli coastal town of Akko on Nov. 4, 2004. (David Silverman/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 22 July 2022 06:23 AM EDT

Activists are making no bones about their "woke" motivations in a new push to stop anthropologists from classifying ancient human skeletal remains as male or female due to progressive concerns that scientists have no way of knowing what gender these people may have identified as.

It's an effort that many in the field argue completely contradicts their work, noting that determining sex, race, and age of skeletal remains are some of the primary steps taken by biological anthropologists as they attempt to reconstruct an ancient civilizations' life and culture.

Activists are making no bones about their "woke" motivations in a new push to stop anthropologists from classifying ancient human skeletal remains as male or female.
