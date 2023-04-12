Calls to Ignore Abortion Drug Ruling 'Undermine' Judiciary

Legal experts say it's not only "unusual" for politicians to urge President Joe Biden to ignore a federal judge's decision to place a temporary hold on a drug used in the abortion-pill protocol but also sets a dangerous precedent that could ultimately undermine an entire branch of government for "no other reason than politics."

After U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued a preliminary injunction on Friday that blocked the FDA's 23-year-old approval of mifepristone pending the outcome of a legal challenge, lawmakers began calling on the Biden administration to ignore the judge entirely.