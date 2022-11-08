×
Tags: abortion | ballot | 2022 elections | roe v. wade | supreme court

Abortion on the Ballot in 5 States

Pro-life activists hold signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 24. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 07:53 AM EST

Abortion may not be anywhere close to the top issue concerning most Americans casting ballots in a slew of local and national races on Tuesday, however, five states will ask voters to specifically weigh in on the polarizing topic this Election Day.

Since the Supreme Court rendered its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, abortion policy is now the domain of the states, several of which are about to have voters decide how it should be regulated.

