Tags: 23andme | dna | testing | cybercrime | genetics | healthcare | data

Security Experts Urge 23andMe's Users to Delete DNA Data

A kit to collect saliva for the company 23andMe for getting DNA. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 28 October 2024 08:34 AM EDT

Amid reports of 23andMe's recent controversies and uncertain future, a flurry of cybercrime experts are suggesting users delete their DNA data from the genetic testing service and become better informed about the pitfalls of providing such personal information.

"It's unsettling to think that consumer DNA test results could serve as modern equivalents to the yellow badges used during the Holocaust, branding people based on their heritage," global cybersecurity technology expert Denys Tsvaig told Newsmax.

