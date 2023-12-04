Will 2024 Presidential Candidates Have Multiple Debates?

The dates for the 2024 presidential debates may be set but political strategists don't expect to see the two current front-runners square off in front of a live audience on all three occasions.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, which bills itself as being nonpartisan, recently announced the three dates for next year's showdowns. The debates are scheduled for Sept. 16, Oct. 1, and Oct. 9, and are to be hosted by Texas State University, Virginia State University, and the University of Utah, respectively.