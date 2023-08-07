Key Elections to Watch in 2023

The race for the White House is dominating headlines – but before a single caucus or primary occurs, voters in several states this November will decide key races and significant issues that could ultimately shape the 2024 landscape.

Although it's already receiving wall-to-wall coverage, the presidential election is still more than a year away. The same is true for the high-profile elections that will decide if Democrats maintain their slim control of the Senate and if Republicans keep their small House majority.