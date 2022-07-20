Black Families, Others Casualties of Left's 'Help'

The left has been successful in keeping the Black community committed to them for generations by offering the promise of help.

By help, this writer means handouts instead of hand ups; lax enforcement of criminal activity and defunded policing; reduced standards in education and opposition to educational choices; and penalties for success and marriage.

The Black nuclear family is the casualty of this "help."

Hispanics don’t want this kind of help.

Having experienced the failures of socialism and communism in countries like Venezuela and Cuba, they understand that free stuff doesn’t lead to economic mobility.

Furthermore, the priorities of the left are not bread-and-butter issues that matter most to Hispanics such as ensuring households can actually afford bread and butter, keeping individuals and families safe, and keeping kids in school.

If the left continues to lose support from non-white voters, it spells bad news for the Democratic Party in the midterms, but it may also signal a realignment in politics. For their betterment and future, Blacks would do well to take note of the winds of change and reconsider their near single-party support.

New polling indicates that the Democratic Party is moving away from the party of the working class to the party of the elites. No longer are working-class issues their primary concerns, but socialist economic policies and extremist views on cultural issues.

The left is more up-in-arms over the abortion debate than the current 9.1% inflation rate.

They spend more time on mass shootings — which are horrifying, but still extremely rare — than on the daily, random shootings and murders erupting in cities big and small.

They are obsessed with gender pronouns and "inclusive" terms like Latinx, but could care less about the significant learning loss during the pandemic.

We may forever lose kids because teachers’ unions — a favored political power center of the left–used school reopenings as a bargaining chip.

Inflation, high gas prices, education, healthcare, immigration, and crime are top concerns for minority voters, but low priorities for the left. According to the Economist/YouGov Poll, 69% of Hispanics and 52% of Blacks say the country is headed in the wrong direction. Only a quarter of Blacks and a paltry 14% of Hispanics give the economy excellent marks. Yet, over 80% of Hispanics and Blacks say that inflation is a somewhat or very serious problem.

Given this misalignment of priorities, it’s not surprising that minorities, especially Hispanics, are moving away from the left and embracing the right.

A recent poll in The New York Times, (the Siena College poll) revealed that Democrats won a larger share of support among white college graduates than among nonwhite voters.

The 47-point lead that Democrats held over Republicans in the 2018 midterms has evaporated to a statistical dead heat on the generic congressional ballot.

The historic election of Republican Rep. Mayra Flores in Texas last month may be both an illustration of this realignment and a harbinger of what’s to come.

The Hispanic community is not homogenous, and their voting patterns indicate they will take their support to the movement that best aligns with their desire for economic mobility, their faith, and their family.

A reporter for The New York Times acknowledged the importance of religion to Hispanics during a recent interview about Rep. Flores’s victory, adding that "a growing segment of Hispanic evangelicals feels much more tied to the evangelical movement than to any sort of Latino political identity."

For Chris Formoso, a Cuban-American living in Florida, it boils down to money and family, "They focus on the wrong topics . . . What I care about is keeping things affordable for me and my family. Pretty much every Hispanic that I know . . . we only care about working hard, family values, Latino justice, common sense things that any society should be promoting.

"I feel the Democrats somehow have fallen down this black hole where they seem to be against the nuclear family."

Regardless of whether the shift among Hispanic voters is a low rumble or seismic, as Axios explained, "even small inroads with Hispanic voters could tip a number of Democratic-held swing seats to the GOP."

Imagine the political implications if Blacks also shifted away from the Democratic Party.

All kids deserve a good education and a chance at carving out a bright future.

Grandmothers should be able to ride in a car with their grandkids to a birthday party without being sprayed by bullets.

Families should not have to choose between filling up the car with gas to get to work or buying new school clothes this fall.

Yet, for too many minorities, poor and middle-class people in America, these are harsh daily realities and limitations because of radical liberal policies. One side is taking these concerns head-on, and the other is pretending they don’t exist at all.

Minorities should take note.

Patrice Onwuka is a political commentator and director of the Center for Economic Opportunity at the Independent Women’s Forum. Patrice is also an adjunct senior fellow with the Philanthropy Roundtable and a Tony Blankley Fellow at The Steamboat Institute. Follow her on Twitter: @PatricePinkFile Read Patrice Lee Onwuka's Reports — More Here.