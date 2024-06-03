Will Scharf to Newsmax: Weaponization of Justice Led By Biden

The lawfare against Donald Trump is something we've never seen before and is "absolutely unprecedented," Trump attorney Will Scharf told Newsmax on Monday.

"We've seen an absolutely unprecedented weaponization of our courts, an unprecedented politicization of the powers of prosecution, being led by Joe Biden and his allies, they don't want to compete with President Trump at the ballot box," Scharf told "Prime News." "So they're dragging him into courtrooms, like they did in New York, and they're trying to poison the well to convince the American people that… President Trump is just no good."

However, Scharf believes that the Biden team's plan isn't working.

"I think the American people see through their tactics and see through their lies," Scharf said, adding that even though Trump's guilty verdict was "unfortunate," "we're going to get this verdict overturned on appeal, and justice will reign in the end."

