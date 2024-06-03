WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: will scharf | joe biden | donald trump | weaponization | justice | prosecution | guilty

Will Scharf to Newsmax: Weaponization of Justice Led By Biden

By    |   Monday, 03 June 2024 10:32 PM EDT

The lawfare against Donald Trump is something we've never seen before and is "absolutely unprecedented," Trump attorney Will Scharf told Newsmax on Monday.

"We've seen an absolutely unprecedented weaponization of our courts, an unprecedented politicization of the powers of prosecution, being led by Joe Biden and his allies, they don't want to compete with President Trump at the ballot box," Scharf told "Prime News." "So they're dragging him into courtrooms, like they did in New York, and they're trying to poison the well to convince the American people that… President Trump is just no good."

However, Scharf believes that the Biden team's plan isn't working.

"I think the American people see through their tactics and see through their lies," Scharf said, adding that even though Trump's guilty verdict was "unfortunate," "we're going to get this verdict overturned on appeal, and justice will reign in the end."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The lawfare against Donald Trump is something we've never seen before and is "absolutely unprecedented," Trump attorney Will Scharf told Newsmax on Monday.
will scharf, joe biden, donald trump, weaponization, justice, prosecution, guilty, verdict
195
2024-32-03
Monday, 03 June 2024 10:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved