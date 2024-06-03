Eric Trump to Newsmax: Left Wants 'Real Harm' Done to My Dad

Eric Trump told Newsmax on Monday that the "derangement" on the left is so "truly sick" that they would like to see "real harm" done to his father because nothing else is working.

Trump, the second son of Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump, joined "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" to summarize the wish list of the Democratic party in the aftermath of last week's conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

"Sincerely, these people would love to see real harm done to him," Eric Trump told Higbie. "They try and do that every day in terms of going after his wallet, trying to bankrupt him, trying to go after his family, subpoenaing all of us, trying to go after him criminally for absolutely nothing. They weaponize every system. But I mean it, they would love to see real physical harm done to him. And it pains me to say that."

Eric Trump was reacting to former FBI Director James Comey saying over the weekend that it's logistically possible to imprison the former president by putting him in a double-wide in a prison field. And, if Democrats had their way, without his Secret Service security detail.

"You know, it's really sick. The derangement is truly, truly sick. They would love to see him rot out there," Eric Trump said.

"But you know who doesn't? America. When you see the swing of independents coming over to my father, they know exactly the games that have been played. There's only so many times you could cry wolf," said the vice president of Trump Organization.

Eric Trump rattled off all the attempts made on Donald Trump's presidency and current candidacy, including from the first impeachment while president, to the attempts to keep him off the ballot a few months ago, to now four criminal trials.

"I mean, how many more of these hoaxes do you want? They have one, you know, job, and they realize that [Joe] Biden is not going to beat [Donald Trump] at the polls. [Biden] has zero enthusiasm," Eric Trump said.

"So, guess what? They would love to throw him in jail. They'd love to strip away his civil liberties. They would love to do anything they could to take him out of the race. That's been their plan the entire time, and it's obviously not working," Eric Trump added. "And you know frankly, Carl, every day it's backfiring. I mean, the love and support right now is better than it's ever been before.

"And so, you know, keep playing your games, you know, keep doing stupid things," Eric Trump said in a message aimed at Democrats. "And I promise you, you know, it's a law of unintended consequences; it will come back to catch them as it has every other time in the past."

