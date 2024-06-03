Trump Spokesperson Leavitt to Newsmax: Confident in Appeal

Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, said Monday on Newsmax that Trump's legal team is "100% confident" that his convictions will be overturned.

Trump was convicted last week in a Manhattan court on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records relating to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He has denied the charges and has vowed to appeal the verdict.

Leavitt said on "National Report" that she couldn't "speculate" about Trump's sentencing, set for July 11, but accused Juan Merchan, the judge who oversaw the criminal trial, of being "crooked," "highly partisan," and "corrupt."

Leavitt also noted that Trump's legal team plans "to appeal this case all the way up to the Supreme Court if they have to, and they are 100% confident that this case ultimately will be overturned and truth will prevail because it's a sham case that had no legal basis, and there are more grounds for appeal than any other case that's been brought in the Manhattan Criminal Court."

Leavitt said that the Trump campaign "will continue to forge ahead and fight" despite the convictions.

"President Trump has never been more resolute in his mission to save this great country, and so he will continue to campaign all the way through November," she said. "He will be the Republican nominee at the convention officially this summer."

Leavitt also pushed back on claims that Trump inflated his fundraising numbers after his conviction, saying that the campaign raised "$53 million in 24 hours," and that this number will be confirmed in the May fundraising report.

