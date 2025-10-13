Gen. Clark to Newsmax: Lots of Work Left in Mideast

Retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark told Newsmax on Monday there's "a lot of work" left to do in the Middle East after what he called historic achievements from President Donald Trump.

"Great credit to President Trump and also to Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff," Clark said on "American Agenda," referring to Trump's son-in-law and the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East.

"The fact that they were able to talk to Hamas directly — that they got consent from Hamas to the release of the hostages — big step."

In a deal brokered by Trump, Hamas on Monday released the remaining 20 living hostages from the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw more than 250 hostages taken to the Gaza Strip.

Clark said getting Hamas to abide by the agreement won't be easy.

"We have to convince Hamas that it's not going to have a role in the future of the Palestinian state," he said.

Perhaps more difficult, Clark said, will be making sure Hamas fighters disarm.

Hamas "has to willingly disarm. So there's going to be some more bargaining to get all this done."

Questions about essentially replacing the control of the Palestinian Authority will be another sticking point, Clark said.

"Who takes the responsibility for that? How do you shape it?

"How does it lead the future, and is there a two-state solution? So, a lot of work to go," the retired general said.

Clark said Trump is pushing hard to get a military force deployed into Gaza — potentially including Iran — to fill the vacuum when Hamas relinquishes control.

"They are going to want to get on board with President Trump's forceful leadership in the region, and I think that's a real possibility," he said.

Trump told world leaders at an international summit Monday in Egypt that "now the rebuilding begins" in Gaza.

Trump said the next phase "is maybe going to be the easiest part," explaining that reconstruction will require Gaza to be "demilitarized and that a new, honest civilian police force must be allowed to create a safe condition for the people."

A ceasefire document initiated by Trump was signed at the summit hosted by Egypt in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. Trump joined mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey in signing the agreement.

"This is the day that people across the region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping, and praying for," Trump said.

"They have done things over the last month that I think were really unthinkable. Nobody thought this could happen with the historic agreement we've just signed.

"Those prayers of millions," he said, "have finally been answered."

