Rep. Scalise to Newsmax: Average Worker Getting $3,400 Tax Refund

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., touted Wednesday on Newsmax what he called a major financial boost for American workers under Republicans' sweeping tax and spending package, saying millions of taxpayers are seeing significantly larger refunds this filing season as a result of the legislation backed by President Donald Trump.

Scalise told "Wake Up America" that the measure is delivering tangible benefits to working families, emphasizing that no Democrat voted for the package.

"The average worker is getting $3,400 back from the federal government," Scalise said. "This is a tax season you are going to look forward to filing because you're getting real money back because of what we did working with President Trump to deliver great tax relief for working families."

He also pointed to a key provision eliminating taxes on overtime pay, arguing it is resonating strongly with blue-collar workers across industries. Recounting a recent visit to an offshore energy site in the Gulf in his home state, he said nearly every worker he spoke with logged overtime hours and stands to benefit from the change.

"'How many of you work overtime?' Almost every hand went up … you're getting real money back," Scalise said.

In addition to tax relief, Scalise signaled that Republicans are preparing the next phase of their economic agenda, including a push for sweeping permitting reform aimed at accelerating domestic energy and infrastructure projects.

He argued that lengthy federal approval timelines have stifled growth and driven up costs.

"It might take you 10 years to get a permit — that should take two years at most," he said, adding that streamlining the process would help lower energy prices and boost job creation.

Scalise's remarks come as GOP leaders seek to highlight economic wins and build momentum for additional legislative priorities tied to energy production and workforce incentives.

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