Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: GOP Must Keep Reconciliation Bill 'Targeted'

Senate Republicans need to keep a second reconciliation bill "narrow and targeted" due to their slim majority in the chamber, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Johnson said GOP leaders must stay focused if they want to deliver key priorities, particularly funding for border security and immigration enforcement, amid unified Democrat opposition.

"The reason we want to keep it narrow and targeted is we have very slender majorities," Johnson said. "We need to keep it focused so everybody's on the same page, and we can actually pass that."

Johnson emphasized that Republicans can move forward using reconciliation, allowing them to bypass a Senate filibuster, but only if the legislation remains narrowly focused.

He said a broader package risks fracturing GOP support and delaying action.

The Wisconsin senator also blamed Democrats for the ongoing funding standoff involving the Department of Homeland Security, arguing they have refused to support resources for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at a time of heightened national security concerns.

"Democrats want to defund ICE and CBP," Johnson said. "That's the reality we face, and we have to deal with it."

Johnson noted that parts of DHS funding are already being addressed through earlier legislation, but said the second reconciliation bill is critical to ensuring border enforcement agencies have the resources they need.

On election-related reforms, Johnson acknowledged that broader measures such as the proposed SAVE America Act face steep hurdles in the Senate due to the legislative filibuster.

He suggested Republicans may ultimately need to consider eliminating the filibuster if they want to advance sweeping reforms.

"We already know [Democrats are] going to end it when they have the opportunity," Johnson said. "We better beat them to the punch."

Turning to foreign policy, Johnson dismissed Democrat efforts to pass a War Powers resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump's authority in Iran, predicting the measure would fail.

He framed the conflict as a long-standing threat posed by Iran's leadership, arguing the United States is justified in taking decisive action.

"I'm not in favor of war," Johnson said. "I'm in favor of ending the war the ayatollahs declared against America 47 years ago."

Johnson backed Trump's leadership as commander in chief, saying the president made a "tough but correct decision" and warning against congressional overreach in military matters.

"You cannot have 535 commanders in chief," he said. "Elections matter."

As Republicans push forward on both domestic and foreign policy fronts, Johnson's comments highlight the party's strategy: Stay unified, move quickly, and focus on core priorities despite narrow margins and fierce Democrat resistance.

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