Released Hostages Reunited With Families

Israel Defense Forces and the families of hostages released by the Hamas terrorists on Monday used social media to show former captives returning home.

The Hamas terrorists released all 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza, as part of President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan.

"Watch the moment Eitan Mor reunites with his parents:" the IDF posted on X with video.

Less than an hour later, the IDF posted about three former hostages.

"Watch the moments that Rom Broslavski, Nimrod Cohen, and Eitan Horn were welcomed back home into Israel by the IDF," the IDF posted on X with video clips.

The IDF referred to "Operation Returning Home" with posts that gave updates on released hostages.

"In the past few minutes, the returning hostages, Nimrod Cohen, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, and Bar Kupershtein, were airlifted by IAF helicopters to hospitals, accompanied by their family members," the IDF posted on X.

"The returned hostages have undergone an initial medical assessment and are now on their way to hospitals, where they will reunite with the rest of their family members and receive continued medical care."

"Personnel from the IDF Manpower Directorate and IDF medical teams are accompanying Matan Zangauker, Maxim Herkin, Segev Kalfon, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Nimrod Cohen, Avinatan Or, Evyatar David, Eitan Horn, David Cunio, Ariel Cunio, Elkana Bohbot, Bar Kupershtein and Rom Braslavski, who will undergo an initial medical evaluation, and will reunite with their families at the initial reception point in southern Israel," the IDF posted.

The official X account of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum also shared photos and videos of hostages returning.

"Evyatar David with his parents Avishai and Galia," Bring Them Home Now posted with a photo.

The group also posted a statement and photo of Rivka Bohbot, wife of Elkana Bohbot.

"For two years we waited for this moment — the moment our little family would be whole again," Bring Them Home now posted.

"The man who is home to me has finally come back home to me, and most importantly, to Reem.

"Our Reem already turned five, and today he will finally truly celebrate the moment of reunion with his father. Reem can finally call out to Dad, and Dad will answer, hug him, and play with him,"

"Tal Kupershtein promised to greet his son Bar standing up. It took Bar 2 years to come back home, and Tal worked hard and kept his promise," Bring Them Home now posted with a photo of Kupershtein and his family holding an Israeli flag.

"Captivity survivor Omri Miran arrived at Ichilov Hospital and waved at his family, while Roni, his daughter, wearing the shirt that she and Alma made for their father, waited to see him after 2 long years," Bring Them Home Now posted with two photos.

"Captivity survivor Matan Angrest in a video call with Keith Siegel, who was held in captivity alongside him," Bring Them Home Now posted with a photo and video clip.

"As a helicopter carrying the hostages to Ichilov Hospital flew over Hostages Square moments ago, tens of thousands erupted in thunderous applause," Bring Them Home Now posted.

The families' group also posted statements from the families of Evyatar David, Eitan Horn, Matan Zangauker, Bar Kupershtein, Maksym Harkin, Yosef-Chaim Ohana

Other people also posted about hostages returning home.

"These are the moments #Jewish people around the world have been praying for," BBC's Jonathan Josephs posted with photos of two released hostages. "The #hostagesreturn is a huge moment for peace in the #MiddleEast too.

"Hopefully now suffering across #Gaza & #Israel can end, and peace can endure."

"IDF representatives are accompanying all family members who are waiting at the hospitals and continue to provide them with ongoing updates."

"After two years with no sign of life, the first footage of Ariel Kounio," journalist Noa Magid posted with a photo.

The IDF also posted a video of Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin welcoming home the hostages.

"Today, after seven hundred and thirty-eight days, the last 20 living hostages have come home. This is a defining moment. A moment that belongs to the people of Israel and to all those who believe in humanity," Defrin, said in a video posted on X by the military.

"IDF has kept its sacred promise to keep our people home. And we will not rest until the mission is complete."

According to a Telegram post, Al-Qassam Brigades said it will release bodies of four Israeli hostages.

The names included Bar Abraham Kupershtein, Evyatar David, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Segev Kalfon, Avinatan Or, Elkana Bohbot, Maxim Herkin, Nimrod Cohen, Matan Angrest, Matan Zangauker, Eitan Horn, Eitan Abraham Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran, Alon Ohel, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski, Ariel Cunio and David Cunio.

Reuters contributed to this report.