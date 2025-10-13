Trump: Middle East 'Phase 2 Started'

President Donald Trump arrived in Egypt on Monday for a global summit on Gaza's future, seeking to advance peace in the Middle East after visiting Israel to mark a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas.

Trump told reporters, "Phase 2 started. And, you know, the phases are all a little bit mixed in with each other."

He said he was ready to meet with leaders and representatives from 35 nations to advance the peace movement in the region.

"And that's only because they were the 35 that we invited," he said. "There's a lot of respect. And I think you'll see some tremendous progress."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was invited but declined, citing the timing's proximity to a Jewish holiday.

Trump's Middle East trip, which included a speech at the Knesset in Jerusalem earlier in the day, comes at a time of optimism for ending two years of conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorists.

"Everybody said it's not possible to do. And it's going to happen. And it is happening before your very eyes," Trump said alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

While questions remain about Gaza's future after years of destruction, Trump appears intent on pursuing a lasting regional peace.

El-Sisi also met Monday with the presidents of France and Turkey, Qatar's emir, and other leaders to coordinate the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and reconstruction efforts, according to a statement from his office.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the international summit in Egypt, focused on finalizing an agreement to end the war in Gaza.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined the press briefing in Egypt and said the occasion was monumental.

"We have an incredible partner, a long alliance, a very capable partner here, and a tremendous collection of leaders," he said.

Rubio said the Gaza agreement overshadowed every other regional peace agreement.

"This is clearly, in my mind, I think in the mind of everyone in this room, probably one of the most important days for world peace in 50 years," he said. "That's not an exaggeration."

Which prompted a short question from Trump: "Only 50?"

Trump also extended an invitation to Egypt's president to join the Board of Peace proposed by his administration to oversee Gaza's governance.

All this follows the release by Hamas of the remaining surviving hostages from its horrific Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 people to Gaza.

Some of the remains of other hostages have been returned, but more are said to be missing, according to Hamas representatives.