Rep. Weber to Newsmax: Biden Responsible for Immigration Chaos

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, told Newsmax Saturday that President Joe Biden's immigration policies have perilous consequences.

"Think about ... great veterans who have fought for the sovereignty of our country and our borders so that our Americans could be safe," Weber said on "Saturday Report." "Biden has unequivocally undone that in the last three years.

"It is absolutely scary, his policy. He's hung out the sign 'Come one, come all.' And you know this: A Haitian who came across from the parole program flew into the United States under his program and raped a 15-year-old girl," he added.

"Biden has this blame all laid directly at his feet."

Weber commended Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., and others for their efforts to rescue Americans stranded in Haiti while criticizing Biden for what he perceives as a deterioration of America's standing on the global stage.

"Well, absolutely, and kudos to Cory Mills and others for going down there to rescue our Americans," Weber said. "Biden has unequivocally killed our standing in the world as a world power and people everywhere and in every country. No, they can come here without harm. They can break our laws. They can rape our women. They can do whatever they want to because of what Biden is doing or has done.

"And kudos to our great Americans — my members, my friends in the Congress. We're going down there saying, 'Look, we're going to get those folks out.'"

Weber echoed concerns raised by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the security implications of illegal immigration.

"Ron DeSantis was exactly on track when you heard him say 25 illegals with guns, with drugs, and with night vision," Weber said. "That bodes really bad things for Americans."

Addressing the ongoing situation at the southern border, Weber emphasized the need for additional assistance.

"We need a lot more help down on the border," he said. "Your heart goes out to those less fortunate than we and other countries. But again, we cannot just say 'come one; come all' at the expense of the safety of Americans who are seeing it on the southern border," he said.

"We're seeing ... the drug running; we're seeing human trafficking, smuggling that's going on. Americans don't deserve this. Come across legally, stay in Mexico, remain in Mexico, apply if you want to come to the United States, and let us make the decision before you get here," he said.

"Unfortunately, President Biden said, 'No, no, no. Come one. Come all.'"

Weber concluded by warning of the potential security threats posed by uncontrolled immigration.

"Nineteen terrorists in 2001 brought down the trade centers," he said. "If we've got 190 or 1,900 terrorists in this country — well, well, well over that by all accounts — Americans can expect to get hit again in short order. and I'm telling you that blame lies right at the feet of President Biden."

