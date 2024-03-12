Rep. Jim Costa to Newsmax: Haiti Gripped by Gang Violence

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Haiti during an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Caribbean nation has once again captured international attention for all the wrong reasons, with gangs wreaking havoc amid political instability.

"The gangs are running amok," Costa lamented on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "The prime minister resigned last night, the president was assassinated a bit ago, and a peace initiative is being developed by ourselves, Canada, and France to see if we can quell the violence and bring some level of stability. But it is difficult."

Costa, a House Foreign Affairs Committee member, highlighted the dire situation in Haiti, where the recent turmoil has led to fear and uncertainty among the population.

"The gangs have opened up the prisons, and people are fearing for their lives," he explained. "Our [U.S.] Embassy is operating under limited circumstances."

Despite the challenges, Costa expressed hope that the collaborative efforts of the United States, France, and Canada would assist Haiti.

"It's sadly unfortunate history that tends to repeat itself time and time again," he said. "So, we will try and hope for a better turn of events."

The congressman emphasized the moment's significance, linking Haiti's crisis to broader global issues.

"This is a seminal moment, I believe, in American and world history," Costa remarked, drawing parallels between the situation in Haiti and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com