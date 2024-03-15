Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Real Threat If Haitian Gangs Come to US

The risk to the United States is extreme if some gangs from Haiti start infiltrating the U.S., said retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt.

"Honestly, Haiti is a product — quite bluntly stated — of the U.S. State Department over many decades of mismanagement, lack of leadership, outright corruption, if you look at some of the NGOs [nongovernmental organizations] like the Clinton Foundation," Holt said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"And so now we're all shocked that while we focus our attention on foreign wars that Haiti has fallen apart in our own backyard, next to a southern border that's wide open."

Holt had been asked about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement Wednesday that he was deploying "over 250 additional officers and soldiers" from the Florida State Guard, the Division of Emergency Management, and law enforcement agencies to "protect" the state from vessels carrying migrants from Haiti, where the recent turmoil has led to fear and uncertainty among the population.

"This is a separate brand of gangster because these folks are cannibals," Holt said. "And they just opened up the two prisons that are sitting there in Haiti and said, 'There's the boats; go to America.' And now our own government, the Coast Guard is reporting that they have orders to allow them to have permissible access to the United States, which would be Florida.

"So here we go: another state standing up for its 10th Amendment rights to defend itself and a United States federal government that says Article 4 Section 4, which requires the federal government to protect the states, they're looking the other way.

"We're going to have another standoff. And if these people make it to the United States, we've just elevated the level of clear and present danger to our people."

