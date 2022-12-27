Andrey Illarionov to Newsmax: Putin Doesn't Want Peace, He Wants 'Historic Russia'

While there seems to be some optimism toward peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, one man who knows Vladimir Putin, well, says forget it.

This is "propaganda" to annex Ukrainian territory and move further West into central Europe, former Putin economic adviser Andrey Illarionov told Newsmax.

"No," do not believe Putin wants peace, Illarionov told Tuesday's "Spicer & Co.," "and the reason is very simple: It is impossible to trust Mr. Putin. Mr. Putin violated all international agreements and treaties concerning Russian-Ukrainian relations. He violated the United Nations Charter. He violated Health Security Act of 1975. He violated C.I.S. agreement of 1991. He violated all bilateral treaties between Russia and Ukraine. He violated border agreement between Russia and Ukraine. He violated Minsk agreements of 2014. He violated that Minsk Agreement II of year 2015.

"So now we have no doubt that he would violate even the new agreement that he's going, or he's claiming that he's going, to conclude with Ukraine."

While Putin has invaded Ukraine under the guise of unifying Russian people, "unification means annexation," Illarionov warned host Lyndsay Keith.

"But what is important, what kind of agreement he wanted to discuss with Ukraine: He wants from Ukraine recognition of annexation of all occupied Ukrainian territories – not only Crimea, not only eastern Donbas, but even two more regions, oblasts that he has occupied recently over these 10 months invasion of this year," Illarionov said.

"So this is a non-starter. Ukraine would never accept de facto occupation and annexation of Ukrainian territories, and actually, the whole world would never accept it, because it will go against the basic principles of the United Nations.

"It's a propaganda move of Mr. Putin and he understands this very well."

Instead of peace, Putin wants a step toward his "dream" vision of a "historic Russia."

"He wants to create a so-called historic Russia — some monster that never existed in history, but exists only in his imagination," Illarionov said. "So that is why he is using all his resources and first of all, military sources, to fulfill his dreams — what some people say, 'weird dreams' — that never existed in the history. I'm sure that he will not be able to do it."

The so-called peace in Ukraine would just lead to a move west into Europe, according to Illarionov.

"He claims substantial portion of Central Europe in his possession, so that is why after the so-called peaceful agreement — as he claimed he wants to conclude — he would move further West, and that is why it is not the end of the war," Illarionov continued. "It's only the force to continue his aggression against Europe and against the rest of the world."

As for reports about Putin being in failing health, Illarionov said he has heard those reports before, so do not believe what you hear.

"I have been hearing such similar statements for the last 10 years at least, and we have Mr. Putin still there," he concluded.

