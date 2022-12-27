Kurt Volker to Newsmax: Putin Wants to Negotiate Over 'Ukrainians' Heads'

Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, told Newsmax he cannot envision a smooth diplomatic pathway to peace for Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks — in terms of a cease-fire, and also saving face with his country's failure to force a surrender from Ukraine.

"At this stage, I'd say there isn't any diplomatic track. The Russians may be willing to talk, but only on their terms," Volker told Newsmax Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with guest host Rob Astorino.

"Putin doesn't even want to negotiate with Ukraine. He wants to negotiate with the U.S. and NATO, and make some kind of deal over the Ukrainians' heads," added Volker.

Over the last week, there have been reports of Putin pondering a cease-fire agreement with Ukraine. The reasons could have something to do with urgent advice from Chinese leadership, continued support for Ukraine from NATO nations, or the increasing reality that Ukraine might not be on the brink of surrender.

However, Volker also cautions those putting stock into the "peace" rumors to take it with a proverbial grain of salt.

As for Ukraine, representatives have have said they want Russia's forces out of the country before any peace talks can be brokered, explained Volker. They want the Russians to stop committing war crimes — such as allegedly kidnapping Ukrainian children for so-called "adoption" purposes, or targeting civilian areas in the Ukraine territories.

"It's a legal stance [for Ukraine], as well, since Russia committed crimes of aggression" in this war, noted Volker.

Volker was asked what scenario might need to occur to lure the United States — or any other NATO member — into formally joining the military conflict.

Volker acknowledged how some volunteer citizens from NATO nations have died in Ukraine, "but that hasn't been a direct intervention" or rules-of-engagement violation among the NATO countries.

"There's no getting 'sucked into' this war. In fact, the NATO countries have made it clear ... they don't want this to become a NATO-Russia war," said Volker, while adding, "this is purely about Russia attacking Ukraine, and the Ukrainians defending themselves."

From there, Volker credited the Biden administration's "deliberate effort" of doing everything in its power to avoid sending military troops into Ukraine.

Instead, Volker said the Ukrainians have received plenty of military training, weaponry, food, supplies, and logistical and financial support.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!