Putin's 'Chief Poisoner' Fired for Criticizing Ukraine War

Col.-Gen. Eduard Chernovoltsev, who was in overall charge of the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) secret chemical laboratories, which develops deadly poisons used against Kremlin enemies, has been fired for criticizing the war in Ukraine, The Insider has reported.

A source told the publication that Chernovoltsev, known as Russian President Vladimir Putin's "poisoner in chief," had once lived in Kyiv and was dissatisfied with the development of the war.

The source said that Chernovoltsev "greatly regretted the start of the military operation in Ukraine and, in the company of his friends, said more than once that it has all gone too far."

The Kremlin removed Chernovoltsev from his position, because they considered these remarks as disloyal.

The FSB is one of president's spy services that has been criticized for poor intelligence, which apparently led Putin to become convinced that his troops would be welcomed when they invaded, the Daily Mail reported.

Officially, the FSB said that Chernovoltsev was not longer in his position because had reached retirement age, even though he is only 52 years old, well below the retirement age.

During his career, Chernovoltsev was reportedly directly involved in poisoning Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny with nerve agent Novichok, as well as another top Putin enemy, Vladimir Kara-Murza.

Both Navalny and Kara-Murza are now in a Russian jail as political prisoners, according to human rights organizations and Western governments.

Chernovoltsev had also been in charge of the 8th FSB Center (Information Protection) and the FSB Special Equipment Center, as well as the FSB Special Communications Directorate.

But reliable sources have said that the Kremlin blamed him for numerous leaks of databases, which permitted journalists to publish their probes, including those about associates of Putin.