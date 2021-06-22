Eric Trump to Newsmax: 'We're Going to Win it Again'

The son of former President Donald Trump, Eric Trump, said Tuesday on Newsmax TV that because of President Joe Biden and other Democrat missteps, Republicans are poised to “win it again” in 2022 and 2024.

“There's a lot of people that are missing Trump, and I think every single day that Biden messes up our nation, I think it further incentivizes my father, and frankly, our entire family to do it again,” Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump said during “​Greg Kelley Reports.” “I think 2022 is going to be an absolute bloodbath for the Democrats. I think we're absolutely going to do incredibly well, and I think 2024 is going to surprise everybody.”

Eric Trump pointed to the inflation of prices for fuel and commodities and the hacking of major U.S. systems by foreign actors.

“You see what's happening at commodity prices. You see what is happening with inflation around the world. You see what's happening with Putin literally hacking our country, the lack of respect,” Eric Trump said. “You see what's happening with the mess that's the southern border. Millions of people coming over the southern border, crime is spiking all throughout the country, and I could go on and on.”

He said his father was “incredibly effective,” and gave the country its best economy and unemployment situation in decades.

“A lot of people want (President Trump) back, there's half this country right now that feels like they don't have a spokesperson,” Eric Trump said. “They have no voice. You've got another major amount of the country who thinks that they made a terrible mistake electing this guy (Biden).”

He said Biden and the Democrats were “making it easy” for Republicans and conservatives to return to power in the mid-terms and the next presidential election cycle.

“This guy (Biden) is making it easy with his incompetence, and we're going to walk through that door. I'm telling you; we're going to going to walk through that door,” he said.

He also said the Democrats have continued to work against his family “every day,” weaponizing the legal system to go after his father and the family to discredit and disqualify them from future public service.

“There's never been anybody who's had the support my father had, and they'll do anything they can to try and take the guy down, and they did it with Russia, and they did it with Ukraine, and you saw how they went after his supreme court justices, and they tried to impeach him when he was out of office,” he said. “These people would just never stop.”

Despite their efforts, Eric Trump said the family has nothing to hide and after being persecuted for more than five years, they still do not have anything to prosecute them for.

“The good news is we're really honest people,” he said. “We've got absolutely nothing to hide from, and frankly, they've been at it for five-and-a-half years. If they had something, they would have done something about it already.”

