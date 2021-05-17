Eric Trump to Newsmax TV: 'Void in Leadership, Vacuum in DC'

Americans are getting a first-hand look at what life is like after President Donald Trump left office and they cannot like what they are seeing, Eric Trump told Newsmax TV on Monday.

"There is a void of leadership in this country," Trump, the middle son of the former president and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, told Monday's "Cortes & Pellegrino."

"Crime is skyrocketing, prices are going through the roof, inflation is going absolutely crazy. People can't put fuel in their car. People are afraid. You know, it's sad. My father had these problems under control.

"The border's an absolute mess; that didn't need to be the case. The wall was working, and they were building miles and miles and miles of it every single day and these reckless policies are literally destroying our country."

Trump contrasted the tireless work of his father with the quiet White House under President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris, neither of which have even visited the border amid a crisis of mass migration due to their open borders policy.

"I think they're lazy," Trump told co-hosts Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino. "I think they lack motivation. I think they lack the charisma to do my father did.

"My father was on a plane every single day. He was he was literally going somewhere every single day and where are these two? Why don't you ever hear from them? They're not giving press conferences. They're not going out in the Rose Garden like my father was. They aren't doing press conferences as they're getting on Air Force One. They're not traveling anywhere. I mean, they're just seems like there's a vacuum in Washington. There's no energy. There's no speed. There's no desire to actually fix these problems, and that's depressing."

Moderates and America First MAGA-supporters are both lamenting the contrast in the administrations, Trump added.

"People are seeing the mess that these people are making of this country right now; they're seeing how bad these policies are," he said.

"As all of it unravels, these people who might not have liked a little mean tweet once in a while – or might not have liked somebody who was less PC from personality standpoint – are actually kind of recoiling and saying, 'you know what, on second thought, that man was actually incredibly effective for this country versus what we have right now.

"And I think what it's going to lead to a 2022 is going to be incredible. I think what it's gonna lead to a 2024 is going to be something very special. I don't think it's the last you've seen of Trump to say the least.

"I really think we're gonna have decisive victories because of it. I mean, Steve, you know you couldn't have a larger contrast between two world views, and this current worldview isn't working."

