Trump: Biden 'Dragging Us Toward WWIII'; I'll Build U.S. 'Iron Dome'

"Horrible, horrible" President Joe Biden is "dragging us toward World War III," former President Donald Trump told his supporters Saturday evening in Philadelphia, pledging to build an "iron dome" if reelected.

"Less than four years ago, our border was secure," Trump said at the Liacouras Center at Temple University in an address that aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "The world was at peace. They respected your country.

"And America was strong like never before for all, because you finally had a president who put America first."

But with Biden, "the world is in flames," Trump said Saturday, speaking just days before he and Biden square off for their first presidential campaign debate.

"His border overrun, inflation is raging. Crime is out of control. Europe is in chaos. The Middle East is exploding. Iran is emboldened. China is on the march."

And with Biden, "[w]e're going to be in World War III soon," he declared. "We're racing the clock. That's why this November, the people of Pennsylvania are going to tell crooked Joe Biden, 'You're fired. Get out, get out. You're fired.'"

Trump promised that if elected, he will "prevent World War III" and under his presidency will "build the great 'iron dome' over our country, a dome like has never been seen before."

The dome would be a state-of-the-art missile defense shield that would be built entirely in the United States and provide "jobs, jobs, jobs," he said.

He noted in the attempted missile attack on Israel earlier this year, "300 missiles were shot into Israel. Only one of them got through and that was limping through that got hit. To think of it, why don't we have that?"

He added that late President Ronald Reagan also wanted an "iron dome," "but that was a long time ago."

"We didn't have the technology," said Trump. "Today, you have incredible technology. We will build a great 'iron dome,' and we're going to build it right here — 100% here."

Meanwhile, Trump commented that "few communities have suffered more than Philadelphia" under Biden.

"The City of Brotherly Love is being ravaged by bloodshed and crime," he said. "Two weeks ago, nine people were shot in a single weekend, including three teenagers."

Crime is also hurting Philadephia's businesses through retail theft under Biden, said Trump.

"You want to buy a little bar of soap? You got to go through a big deal ... You want a toothbrush? It takes you 45 minutes."

Philadelphia's schools are also ranked "fourth from the bottom in the nation," but Biden "[h]as no plan to improve them," Trump said. "None whatsoever."

