Trump: Biden's Illegal Immigrants Targeting Americans

Former President Donald Trump, lambasting President Joe Biden Saturday night on his border policies, accused him of "releasing illegal criminals into our communities to rape, pillage, plunder and to kill" Americans.

"Just this week, a 12-year-old girl in Houston, Jocelyn Nungaray, was tied up, stripped, and strangled to death after walking to a 7-Eleven," Trump said in an address that aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"Charged with Jocelyn's heinous murder are two illegal alien savages that Joe Biden recently set loose into our country. They came across our border claiming they feared for their lives in Venezuela."

Trump, further speaking out about several other victims of crimes, promised the families, including relatives of Rachel Morin, a mother of five who was slain, allegedly by an immigrant who was in the United States illegally.

"But you know it's going to happen again because we have an incompetent man," said Trump. "He's an incompetent and he happens to be the president. You know, all he has to do is say, 'Close the border.' He doesn't need Congress."

Trump promised that if elected, he will return to the policies he endorsed while president.

"We will shut down deadly sanctuary cities," he said. "I will shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement. And on day one, we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history. We have no choice."

Under Biden, he added, "We're like a dumping ground for the rest of the world," and once he came to office, "there was an explosion of illegal immigration" as well as drugs and human trafficking.

"You know what made it almost as big as the drug dealing stuff? It was the internet," Trump said.

"It's made massive human trafficking in women, and there's more of it going on right now than anytime in the history of the world. And it's taken place during this horrible, pathetic president's time in office."

