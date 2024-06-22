WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | biden | fbi | crime | philadelphia

Trump: Biden Pushing 'Fake' FBI Crime Statistics

By    |   Saturday, 22 June 2024 08:08 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump, speaking at Temple University in Philadelphia, Saturday accused President Joe Biden of lying about crime rates declining in the United States and of pushing "fake" FBI crime statistics and promised strong measures to fight back once he's reelected to the White House.

"We're going to give immunity to our police so if they arrest somebody or if they speak a little bit harshly, they won't be discarded, they won't be destroyed, they won't be thrown in jail because they raised their voice to a criminal," Trump said in his address, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"But the FBI crime statistics Biden is pushing are fake just like everything else in this administration."

Biden's White House has also termed reports of his gaffes and errors as "fake," which Trump denied.

"We have to get him out or this country is not going to survive," said Trump. "According to the much better National Crime Victimization Survey, there has actually been a 43% increase in violent crime since I left office, including a 58% increase in rapes and 89% increase in aggravated assaults, and a 56% increase in robberies."

Trump promised that the minute he takes office, "I will stand with the heroes of law enforcement. We will give our police officers the respect and protection, resources and support that they need to drive down your crime to zero."

In addition, he said that his administration will "surge federal law enforcement resources to the places that need them most, including in Philadelphia."

"If you walk down certain streets here you have a 50/50 chance of not ever seeing your home again," Trump said. "Instead of throwing Christians in jail, as Biden has done, we are going to crack down on the gangs, the drug dealers, human traffickers, and criminal cartels."

He added that the administration will stand up to the "out-of-control" district attorneys "like Philadelphia's despicable Marxist prosecutor Larry Krasner."

"Krasner has the blood of countless men, women, and children on his hands, including thousands of African American citizens because he refuses to prosecute people," said Trump.

"They don't refuse to prosecute me. I got more prosecutions than any human being. I've got more than the great Alphonse Capone."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday accused President Joe Biden of lying about crime rates declining in the United States and of pushing "fake" FBI crime statistics and promised strong measures to fight back once he's reelected to the White House.
trump, biden, fbi, crime, philadelphia
428
2024-08-22
Saturday, 22 June 2024 08:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved