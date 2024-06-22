Trump: Biden Pushing 'Fake' FBI Crime Statistics

Former President Donald Trump, speaking at Temple University in Philadelphia, Saturday accused President Joe Biden of lying about crime rates declining in the United States and of pushing "fake" FBI crime statistics and promised strong measures to fight back once he's reelected to the White House.

"We're going to give immunity to our police so if they arrest somebody or if they speak a little bit harshly, they won't be discarded, they won't be destroyed, they won't be thrown in jail because they raised their voice to a criminal," Trump said in his address, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"But the FBI crime statistics Biden is pushing are fake just like everything else in this administration."

Biden's White House has also termed reports of his gaffes and errors as "fake," which Trump denied.

"We have to get him out or this country is not going to survive," said Trump. "According to the much better National Crime Victimization Survey, there has actually been a 43% increase in violent crime since I left office, including a 58% increase in rapes and 89% increase in aggravated assaults, and a 56% increase in robberies."

Trump promised that the minute he takes office, "I will stand with the heroes of law enforcement. We will give our police officers the respect and protection, resources and support that they need to drive down your crime to zero."

In addition, he said that his administration will "surge federal law enforcement resources to the places that need them most, including in Philadelphia."

"If you walk down certain streets here you have a 50/50 chance of not ever seeing your home again," Trump said. "Instead of throwing Christians in jail, as Biden has done, we are going to crack down on the gangs, the drug dealers, human traffickers, and criminal cartels."

He added that the administration will stand up to the "out-of-control" district attorneys "like Philadelphia's despicable Marxist prosecutor Larry Krasner."

"Krasner has the blood of countless men, women, and children on his hands, including thousands of African American citizens because he refuses to prosecute people," said Trump.

"They don't refuse to prosecute me. I got more prosecutions than any human being. I've got more than the great Alphonse Capone."

