Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump So Popular He Doesn't Need VP

Former President Donald Trump's popularity is so enduring that he does not need to have a vice president, said political consultant Dick Morris.

"And he doesn't need to pick a Black or a woman or somebody from the East Coast or the center of the country," Morris said during an appearance Saturday on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"He can pick anybody, and his popularity is so enduring, his base is so strong that they'll accept his recommendation," he added.

"So the important point is that he could only be hurt by the choice of vice president, not helped, and I think in that context the important person to me is how effectively experienced each of the candidates are in dealing with the media."

Trump "knows all the players, and basically every Republican who's anybody in the country wants to be his vice-presidential running mate," added pollster Jim McLaughlin.

"I think Donald Trump, I take him at his word here. I think he's going to pick somebody that he thinks will be as good a president as he could be, even though most Americans and especially the Republican base, only thinks there is one Donald Trump.

"He's going to pick somebody because he knows that no matter what, that whoever he picks is not only going to be his vice president for hopefully the next four years, but could also be the president for the eight years after that.

"So it's a really, really important choice for President Trump," he added.

Trump's campaign has begun requesting information from his potential vice-presidential candidates, sending vetting paperwork to a list of top contenders in recent weeks, according to two people familiar with the effort.

Among those who have received requests are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, according to one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the outreach.

