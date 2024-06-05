Rasmussen Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 5 Points

In a two-way contest between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, 48% of likely U.S. voters would choose Trump and 43% would vote for Biden, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.

In April, Trump led Rasmussen's two-way matchup by 8 points at 49% to 41%.

Trump is down 3 points in a month, perhaps reflecting a reaction to his trial in New York City, where he was found guilty on 34 felony counts Thursday.

A Morning Consult poll Friday revealed that 49% of independents and 15% of Republicans said Trump should end his campaign because of the conviction, Axios reported.

In a three-way matchup including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 45% would vote for Trump, 40% would vote for Biden, and 8% would vote for Kennedy. In a five-way match-up including Green Party candidate Jill Stein and former Harvard Professor Cornell West, 44% would vote for Trump, 39% for Biden, 8% for Kennedy, and 1% each for West and Stein.

In either a three-way or five-way matchup, Kennedy gets 11% among unaffiliated voters, and gets 7% of Democratic voters. He draws slightly fewer GOP voters in a five-way matchup (7%) than in the three-way (5%).

Among unaffiliated voters, Trump has a big lead at 49% to Biden's 34%, in a two-way contest, according to Rasmussen.

Trump now leads Biden by a double-digit margin among Hispanic voters, Rasmussen reported. In a two-way contest, 49% of whites, 37% of Black voters, 50% of Hispanics, and 56% of other minorities would vote for Trump, while 43% of whites, 57% of Black voters, 39% of Hispanics, and 30% of other minorities would vote for Biden.

Significantly more men (52%) than women voters (44%) prefer Trump in the two-way matchup, according to Rasmussen. Women voters are more likely than men to say they are still undecided. Abortion rights is seen as an important issue to some women and independent voters.

Voters 65 and older prefer Trump by double-digit margins. Voters under 40 are more likely than their elders to choose Kennedy.

Eighty-five percent of self-identified liberal voters would choose Biden in a two-way contest, while 77% of conservatives would vote for Trump. Among moderate voters, Biden gets 50% to Trump's 39%.

Voters earning less than $50,000 a year are least likely to prefer Biden.

The survey of 1,080 U.S. likely voters was conducted on May 28-30 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.