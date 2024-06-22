WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | biden | debate | rigged | gag order

Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Debate Rigged in Biden's Favor

Saturday, 22 June 2024 02:25 PM EDT

The debate hosted by CNN on June 27 will be rigged, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., a former Democrat, told Newsmax.

Speaking to "Saturday Report," Van Drew speculated that contrary to popular belief, President Joe Biden will "not have a weak performance" during the debate.

The team behind Biden is throwing the kitchen sink at him, he said, adding that the president will be well-rested and that the moderators picked for the debate already don't like former President Donald Trump.

And Biden will be given and studying the "answers to the debate in advance," according to Van Drew.

"I'm not a conspiracy guy. I'm a very grounded individual. I don't see conspiracies behind every door," he said.

"I really I hate to say this, but I believe that Joe Biden is going to have the questions and the answers to the debate in advance.

"I believe that the questions are going to be shaped almost like ...  'Gee, why is President Trump such a bad guy?' That's going to be — I'm exaggerating — but that's going to be the kind of questions that they're [asking]."

"It's just it's the way that it is. Trump's going to win in the end, but he's going to be battling with the moderators, and he's going to be battling ... with Biden."

Van Drew conceded that these assertions were his "belief" and that he did not have "proof." However, he said, speaking from the position of a former Democrat member of the House, he knows "how these folks work."

"They don't kid around," he added. "They're smart. They have an end game, which their end game is to win, and they're going to do everything ... possible. And this is do or die for them."

Van Drew also suggested that at some point during the debate, moderators will attempt to entrap Trump by bringing up questions pertinent to his gag orders.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also echoed similar sentiments of Van Drew with regard to CNN operating questionably. On Friday, he posted a video of protesters "[o]utside CNN offices" clamoring for Kennedy to be granted entry into the debate.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


