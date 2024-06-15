Trump Agrees to CNN Debate Rules: Mics to Be Muted

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have agreed to the parameters set for the upcoming first presidential debate of 2024, including that podiums be used and that their microphones will be muted when it is not their turn to speak.

The debate, set in Atlanta for June 27, will be hosted by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash after both candidates accepted the invitation from the network and have agreed to accept the format and rules for the debate, the network reported Saturday.

The second presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 10 and will be hosted by ABC.

The first debate will last for 90 minutes and will include two commercial breaks, during which the candidates may not interact with their campaign staff.

A flip of a coin will determine the position of the podiums, and no props or pre-written notes will be allowed. The candidates will each be given a pen, a pad of paper, and a bottle of water.

The candidates will not be debating in front of a studio audience, but the network said Tapper and Bash will "use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion."

Several other rules have been outlined for the debate, including that the candidates must satisfy all constitutional requirements to run and have declared their formal statement of candidacy to the Federal Election Committee. Both Biden and Trump have met the requirements, as have third-party candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein.

Other requirements include that the candidates must appear on enough state ballots to reach the 279 electoral votes needed to win the presidency and get at least 15% in four separate national polls meeting CNN's standards of reporting, meaning candidates other than Biden and Trump likely won't meet the requirements to debate.

Those polls are the ones by CNN, ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, Marquette University Law School, Monmouth University, NBC News, The New York Times/Siena College, NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College, Quinnipiac University, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.

Kennedy is the closest third-party candidate to meet the threshold, getting at least 15% in three qualifying polls and appearing on the ballots in six states.