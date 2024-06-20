WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | joe biden | debate | cnn

Trump Gets Last Word at CNN Debate With Biden

By    |   Thursday, 20 June 2024 01:14 PM EDT

A coin flip guaranteed former President Donald Trump will get the last word at a June 27 debate on CNN with President Joe Biden.

According to CNN, Biden's campaign won the flip on whether it wanted to select the president's podium position or the order of closing statements. 

The Biden camp chose podium position, putting him on viewers' right side. Trump will be on viewers' left side.

For closing arguments at the end of the debate, Trump's campaign chose that the former president make the last closing statement; Biden will go first.

The debate will be the first ever between an incumbent and a former president. CNN noted it's also the first debate since 2020 featuring either Biden, who didn't have a serious challenge in the 2024 race, or Trump, who skipped debates during the GOP primary race.

CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will host the 90-minute debate in Atlanta.

The last-word slot comes after Trump complained that his lawyers didn't get to make their final remarks at his criminal trial and conviction in May. 

"WHY IS THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT ALLOWED TO MAKE THE FINAL ARGUMENT IN THE CASE AGAINST ME? WHY CAN'T THE DEFENSE GO LAST? BIG ADVANTAGE, VERY UNFAIR. WITCH HUNT," the former president wrote on Truth Social.

Prosecutors delivering the final remarks in a trial is common practice, CNN noted.

Some other debate rules include that there will be no campaign staff interaction during commercial breaks; that microphones will be muted except when it's a candidate's turn to speak; and no props or pre-written notes will be allowed on the stage.

Both candidates will be given a pen, pad of paper, and bottle of water, CNN reported.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 20 June 2024 01:14 PM
