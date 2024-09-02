Darin Hoover to Newsmax: We 'Invited President Trump' to Arlington

There was nothing political about President Donald Trump attending Arlington National Cemetery for the three-year anniversary of the 2021 terrorist attack at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan that killed 13 soldiers, as "we're the ones that invited President Trump," Gold Star father Darin Hoover told Newsmax on Monday.

"He didn't call us, he made no mention of it, we're the ones that called him," Hoover told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," noting that Trump has "been with us from the beginning."

"He's shown us compassion, he's shown us his love, he's shown us his concern," Hoover continued, saying how the Gold Star families have relied on Trump to be their "rock" between his former administration, the current administration, and "everything in between."

"He has been nothing but gracious with us," Hoover said.

The commemoration at Arlington National Cemetery is how Hoover's family makes memories with his son, Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, who was one of the 13 killed that day, and "for Kamala to come forward and say that evil, disgusting thing that she did, this was not political, this was us asking President Trump to be there with us, to join us in that solemn event."

