NBC Issues Correction Over Claim Involving Kamala Harris

NBC News was forced to issue a correction after "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker incorrectly stated Vice President Kamala Harris attended the 2021 dignified transfer of 13 American service members killed in Afghanistan.

During Sunday's interview with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Welker said Harris joined President Joe Biden at Dover Air Force Base on Aug. 29, 2021, when flag-draped cases carrying the remains of American service members returned to the U.S.

"On our broadcast this morning, we incorrectly implied that both President Biden and Vice President Harris attended the dignified transfer of 13 American service members killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal. Biden was in attendance but Harris was not," "Meet the Press" posted on X.

In fact, Welker did not imply that Harris attended the dignified transfer. She explicitly said the vice president was at the ceremony after Cotton accused Biden and Harris of snubbing this year's ceremony on the anniversary of the Kabul airport suicide bombing.

Former President Donald Trump appeared at Arlington National Cemetery on Aug. 26 to mark three years since the bombing. He had been invited to do so by families of some of the fallen service members.

"You know who the families also invited? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Where were they? Joe Biden was sitting at a beach. Kamala Harris was sitting at her mansion in Washington, D.C. She was four miles away, 10 minutes. She could've gone to the cemetery and — and honored the sacrifice of those young men and women. But she hasn't. She never has spoken to them or taken a meeting with them," Cotton said.

"They were with them at the dignified transfer," Welker said.

NBC's X correction post was met with criticism.

"She didn't 'imply' it. She outright said it. She lied to protect Kamala. Shame on you," Libs of TikTok posted on X.

"This correction on X does nothing to remedy the false propaganda broadcast on TV. You guys have zero credibility and even less integrity," Menkui posted on X.

"Is that what you call an apology? Where is @kwelkernbc personal retraction and apology? You guys constantly get away with lying and misleading. Go take a TDS pill," Georgia Gal posted on X.

NBC News later said the White House issued a statement saying Biden and Harris had not been invited to the anniversary ceremony at Arlington.

Biden was blasted by critics for apparently looking at his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony.

At one point — as flag-draped coffins were carried off the Air Force C-17 Globemaster plane — Biden placed his right hand to his chest. He appeared to glance at his watch before putting his arms behind his back.

"Looks like he was being inconvenienced by having to show some respect for these American Heros [sic]," tweeted Samuel Williams, a disabled U.S. Army veteran.