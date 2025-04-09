Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Some in GOP Need to Embrace Budget Reconciliation

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he's hoping the House GOP conference can pass the budget reconciliation package the Senate sent over because some "can't see the forest for the trees."

"I'm going to vote for this bill," Comer said on "Wake Up America." "This is more of a procedural bill than the actual budget reconciliation bill. It's very frustrating that we have several Republicans, several of my good friends and colleagues, who continue to raise objections to things that really don't amount to a whole lot. At the end of the day, this legislation just allows us to move forward and try to get one big, beautiful bill that President [Donald] Trump was talking about."

Trump reportedly summoned House Republicans at midday on Tuesday for a meeting as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., tries to nudge GOP holdouts to approve the Senate budget framework. The conservative holdouts are stalling action on the bill because they say it doesn't go far enough with spending cuts.

"I strongly support President Trump, I've advised Mike Johnson to put the bill on the floor, and if anyone who's been back here behind me all morning saying they don't know how they're going to vote or whatever, let them vote against it and see what their constituents and see what the White House thinks about this," Comer said. "We've got to move this ball forward and that's what we're doing today."

The Kentucky congressman said the sign that Congress needs term limits is "when people can't see the forest for the trees."

"They're tripping over a procedural bill, and it's so frustrating to me," Comer said. "I can only imagine how President Trump feels. Hopefully, we'll get the job done today, but it's a lot of the same guys. And again, I can't say enough good things about these people. They want to cut spending, they want to balance the budget, and, in all reality, the Senate is not serious about cutting anything. But what we've got to do is what President Trump wants – to be able to pass this budget reconciliation bill – because we've got a lot of challenges in our country.

"President Trump talked about them last night," he continued. "We don't have free and fair trade in America because other countries have not been allowing us to have a level playing field. This is what it's all about – getting America back on a level playing field. It's going to take a few bumps in the road – that's where we are now – but I have confidence that President Trump will deliver."

