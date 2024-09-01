Gold Star Families Defend Trump in Ad

The Trump campaign on Sunday released an ad of Gold Star families calling out Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden for the bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021, that left 13 U.S. service members dead.

The ad makes explicit the Gold Star families say they invited former President Donald Trump to be with them at Arlington National Cemetery. The Harris campaign, meanwhile, has been in attack mode, calling out Trump, who was seen in a video laying wreaths on the U.S. military service members' graves.

A series of parents of service members who died are featured, blaming Harris and Biden for the attack that killed their loved ones and noting that they have been waiting but "for three years, not so much as a phone call."

On Sunday, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "Meet the Press" that Trump didn't "make content" at the cemetery but that the families asked him for photos or video to commemorate that day.